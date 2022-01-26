OptionRoom Price Reaches $0.0560 on Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $699,594.01 and $91,078.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00049029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.11 or 0.06767417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00054265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,981.19 or 1.00399626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00049674 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

