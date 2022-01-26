Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853,996 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,108 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $74,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Oracle stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.00. 170,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,863,146. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $216.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.