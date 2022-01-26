Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 33,084 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

ORCL traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.23. The stock had a trading volume of 207,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,863,146. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $216.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

