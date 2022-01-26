Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 915,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,322 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $79,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.21 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $219.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.