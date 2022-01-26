Origin Protocol (OGN) Market Capitalization Achieves $132.27 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $132.27 million and $20.40 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

