Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Shares Down 2.7%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00). 6,555,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 11,890,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of £7.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.44.

Oriole Resources Company Profile (LON:ORR)

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Oriole Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriole Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.