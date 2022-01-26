Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 400.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Orla Mining stock traded up C$1.40 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.40. 61,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,555. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.08 and a twelve month high of C$1.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$250.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.00.

In related news, Director Richard James Hall sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$46,898.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,273,400 shares in the company, valued at C$12,397,532.22.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

