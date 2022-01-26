Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $4.02

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $3.86. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

ORLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $975.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the second quarter worth $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the second quarter worth $96,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,051,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after buying an additional 304,326 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 32.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 0.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,491,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,938,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

