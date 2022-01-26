Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Downgraded by Bank of America

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $94.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.83.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ormat Technologies news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $536,575 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 13,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

