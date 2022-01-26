Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $867.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DNNGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

