Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $867.50.

DNNGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Shares of DNNGY opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $66.64.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.