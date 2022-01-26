Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Oshkosh updated its FY22 guidance to $5.75-$6.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $116.77 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a one year low of $88.31 and a one year high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.70%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.81.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

