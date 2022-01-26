Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Set at C$22.00 by Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) has been given a C$22.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 52.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OR. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.27.

TSE OR traded down C$0.13 on Wednesday, hitting C$14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,332. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$12.39 and a 1-year high of C$18.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 1,595.56.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$50.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total transaction of C$117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$562,732.80. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 15,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total transaction of C$238,315.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 625,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,937,708.69. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,916 in the last quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

