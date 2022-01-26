Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $1,921,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 35.7% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.64 and a 200 day moving average of $85.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.