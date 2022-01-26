Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.54. Outfront Media posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

OUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 38.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,295,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,638,000 after buying an additional 5,047,049 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 415.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,634,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,122 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 374.3% during the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,721 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 190.5% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,159,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 60.5% during the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,543 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $28.99.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

