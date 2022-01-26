Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 38.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,295,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047,049 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 415.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,634,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,122 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 374.3% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,721 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 190.5% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,159,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 60.5% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

OUT stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.55. 11,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

