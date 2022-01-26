Oxygen 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.81 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $19.91 million and $2.81 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

