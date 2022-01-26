PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Bank of America

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on PCAR. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.
PACCAR stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89.
In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
