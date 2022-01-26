PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Bank of America

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PCAR. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

PACCAR stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

