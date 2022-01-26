PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $94.00 Price Target at UBS Group

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.
NASDAQ PCAR traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,843. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.
In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PACCAR
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.