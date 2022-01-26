PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $94.00 Price Target at UBS Group

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,843. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

