PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $108.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $95.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.89. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $101.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc raised its stake in PACCAR by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 160,541 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in PACCAR by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 575.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 38,872 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

