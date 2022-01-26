PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $114.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $109.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s current price.

PCAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.45. The stock had a trading volume of 26,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PACCAR by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

