Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,527 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.95% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $12,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 830,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,983 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 148,732 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 365,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after buying an additional 232,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTBD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 572,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,906. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

