Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) fell 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 3,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 6,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.

About Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF)

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

