Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.57.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.40. The company had a trading volume of 914,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,854. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.71 and its 200-day moving average is $138.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

