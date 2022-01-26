PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Itau BBA Securities lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,271,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,412. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

