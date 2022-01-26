PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Trading 7.1% Higher

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.18. 79,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,638,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAGS. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Itau BBA Securities lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bradesco Corretora dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.15.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2,685.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 77,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

