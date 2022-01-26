PAID Network (PAID) Price Reaches $0.37

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001026 BTC on exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $30.74 million and $272,183.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00048771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,391.23 or 0.06632297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,960.77 or 0.99740378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00051760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00050873 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

