Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.43. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 2,387,851 shares changing hands.

PTN has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $97.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31,289 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

