Pallapay (PALLA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $448,192.00

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Pallapay has a market cap of $13.12 million and approximately $448,192.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00049038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,467.74 or 0.06681917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00053650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,821.99 or 0.99703355 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00052314 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 586,239,412 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

