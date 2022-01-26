Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Gap Up to $47.24

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.24, but opened at $50.06. Palomar shares last traded at $49.80, with a volume of 437 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLMR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Get Palomar alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average is $77.10.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.71 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $656,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $102,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,945,120. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Palomar by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Palomar by 82.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Palomar by 12.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,249,000 after buying an additional 88,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Palomar by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,748,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.