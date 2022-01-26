Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.32

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 6000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.23 million and a PE ratio of 12.97.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

