Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $488,944.00

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $333,885.80 and approximately $488,944.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006366 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

