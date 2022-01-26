Pangolin 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.77 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. Pangolin has a total market cap of $28.01 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00049029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.11 or 0.06767417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00054265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,981.19 or 1.00399626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00049674 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,446,806 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.