Panoply (LON:TPX) Stock Price Down 2.4%

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.77) and last traded at GBX 207.50 ($2.80). 12,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 28,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212.50 ($2.87).

The stock has a market capitalization of £182.14 million and a PE ratio of -518.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 246.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 250.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. Panoply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.50%.

In other Panoply news, insider Neal Narendra Gandhi purchased 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of £149.06 ($201.11) per share, for a total transaction of £8,645.48 ($11,664.17).

Panoply Company Profile (LON:TPX)

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

