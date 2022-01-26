Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Trading Down 3.8%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.08. Approximately 12,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 667,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $846.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.56.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Pate acquired 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $464,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $107,374.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 54,500 shares of company stock worth $728,770 and sold 937,592 shares worth $14,382,522. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 100,441.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 11.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

