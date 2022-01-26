PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at BTIG Research

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $110.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

NYSE PAR traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average is $59.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 14.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth about $8,550,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,731,000.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

