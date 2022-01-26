Parachute Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $767,844.34 and approximately $176,064.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00028037 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.