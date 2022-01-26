Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 20,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 185,106 shares.The stock last traded at $15.00 and had previously closed at $14.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNA. began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paragon 28 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paragon 28 Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paragon 28 stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Paragon 28 Company Profile (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.