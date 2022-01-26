Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.85

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.85 and traded as high as C$24.92. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$24.84, with a volume of 439,122 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on PXT shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$22.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.85. The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$290.65 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parex Resources Inc. will post 4.9099999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.78%.

In related news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total transaction of C$242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,333,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,282,291.80. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total transaction of C$423,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 354,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,490,991.60. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,000 in the last three months.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

