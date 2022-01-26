ParkinGo (GOT) Trading 8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 8% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $2,055.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0680 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,963.54 or 0.99938499 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00086173 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00021407 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00031825 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002397 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.12 or 0.00397703 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.