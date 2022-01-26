PARSIQ (PRQ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.09 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $47.83 million and $1.09 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000925 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.00263481 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006600 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.98 or 0.01116344 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003568 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 142,923,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

