Particl Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,245.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00004520 BTC on exchanges. Particl has a market cap of $19.91 million and approximately $6,245.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Particl has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.49 or 0.00448484 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,868,162 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

