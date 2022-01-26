Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PAYA. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.89.

PAYA traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,830. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.56. Paya has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $14.29.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paya will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paya by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Paya by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,742,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 666,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paya by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Paya by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

