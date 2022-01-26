PAYCENT (PYN) Trading Down 48.5% This Week

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $69,225.32 and $76.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 48.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00041121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005976 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

