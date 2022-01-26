Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Up 6.7%

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.02 and last traded at $25.97. 2,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 602,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYCR. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.35.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $733,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $121,066,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth $93,661,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $69,533,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $56,561,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $54,701,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

