PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $105,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Investment Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 57,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,273,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $851,812,000 after acquiring an additional 256,969 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in PayPal by 1,882.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 547,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,485,000 after acquiring an additional 520,001 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.45. 309,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,549,629. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.08 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.32 and a 200-day moving average of $239.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PayPal from $265.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.62.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

