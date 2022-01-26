PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $235.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $250.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.62.

PYPL traded up $5.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.80. 185,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,549,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.32 and a 200 day moving average of $239.22. PayPal has a 12-month low of $152.08 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

