PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.94

Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and traded as high as $12.91. PBF Logistics shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 141,352 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBFX shares. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price target on PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $88.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 74.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $149,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 18.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 27.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 22.4% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.