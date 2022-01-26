PCF Group (LON:PCF) Shares Up 7.3%

PCF Group plc (LON:PCF) was up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 13.95 ($0.19). Approximately 888,105 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 506% from the average daily volume of 146,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.18).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 23.94. The company has a market capitalization of £35.01 million and a PE ratio of -7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PCF Group Company Profile (LON:PCF)

PCF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Consumer Finance, Business Finance, Azule Finance, and Bridging Finance. The Consumer Finance segment provides consumer personal loan and conditional sale finance for motor vehicles.

