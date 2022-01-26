Peet DeFi (PTE) Market Cap Tops $42,080.63

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Peet DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peet DeFi has a market cap of $42,080.63 and $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00048355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,365.95 or 0.06622700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,811.90 or 1.00243795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00051957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00050723 BTC.

About Peet DeFi

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peet DeFi is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance

Peet DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peet DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peet DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peet DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

